Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC) by 19.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Arconic were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Arconic by 0.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 105,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arconic by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 18,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Arconic by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Watson Rebecca acquired a new position in shares of Arconic during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Arconic by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARNC opened at $28.19 on Wednesday. Arconic Co. has a 12-month low of $5.80 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average of $17.57.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Arconic’s revenue was down 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARNC shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Arconic in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Sunday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Arconic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Hungary, Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Extrusions, and Building and Construction Systems.

