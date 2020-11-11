Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Trading 14.5% Higher After Earnings Beat

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) shares traded up 14.5% during trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $3.35 and last traded at $3.16. 714,382 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 408,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.76.

The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 4.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ardmore Shipping currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 544.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 44.6% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 143.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 18,820 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 83.3% during the second quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 38,684 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 17,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 7.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $110.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.27.

About Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of August 30, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies.

