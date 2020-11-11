Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana Sells 3,169 Shares of Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) COO Anshul Sadana sold 3,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $824,066.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,898.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Anshul Sadana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 9th, Anshul Sadana sold 382 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.28, for a total value of $103,246.96.

On Tuesday, November 3rd, Anshul Sadana sold 3,166 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.12, for a total value of $798,211.92.

NYSE ANET opened at $257.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $218.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $220.28. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $270.51. The company has a market capitalization of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.04.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. The firm had revenue of $605.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $148.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 378.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in Arista Networks by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Arista Networks by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 62.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

