Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

ARWR has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.73.

ARWR opened at $68.68 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.51 and a twelve month high of $73.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.00 and a 200-day moving average of $42.71. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of -274.72 and a beta of 1.74.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $5,821,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mauro Ferrari sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,971 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,608. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,166 shares of company stock worth $9,944,631 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,719,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $419,779,000 after acquiring an additional 90,837 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,294,674 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,558,000 after acquiring an additional 170,204 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,388,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,096,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,349,000 after acquiring an additional 30,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 13.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 781,001 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,732,000 after acquiring an additional 95,604 shares in the last quarter. 66.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline includes ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 that is in Phase I clinical trial to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-HSD for treating liver diseases; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

