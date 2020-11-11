Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $7.55

Astronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ATROB)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.55 and traded as high as $8.86. Astronics shares last traded at $8.86, with a volume of 329 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. Astronics had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 22.15%.

About Astronics (OTCMKTS:ATROB)

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defence, and electronic industries in the United States, North America, Asia, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems, electrical power generation systems, distribution and motions systems, aircraft structures, avionics products, system certification, and other products.

