Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NYSE:AUB) EVP Loreen A. Lagatta Sells 2,800 Shares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NYSE:AUB) EVP Loreen A. Lagatta sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $83,720.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:AUB opened at $30.32 on Wednesday. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $38.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.16.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $171.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.63 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,976,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,771,000 after acquiring an additional 26,740 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.7% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 814,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,415,000 after purchasing an additional 13,645 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.9% during the second quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 740,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,159,000 after purchasing an additional 54,344 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 606,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,053,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 362,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

