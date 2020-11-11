Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Declares $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has raised its dividend payment by 246.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Shares of AY stock opened at $33.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average of $28.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $37.98.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 6.37%. On average, research analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.20.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

