Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ ATRI opened at $593.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.15. Atrion has a twelve month low of $579.00 and a twelve month high of $764.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $630.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $643.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 370 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,679 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atrion

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services; and marine and aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

