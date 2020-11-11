Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Shares Up 5.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) shares shot up 5.4% during trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $104.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Autoliv traded as high as $85.96 and last traded at $83.83. 580,178 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 597,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $79.54.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ALV. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Autoliv from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.71.

In related news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $88,640.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,105.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Autoliv by 377.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 387 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in Autoliv in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Autoliv in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Autoliv by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,605 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Autoliv in the 1st quarter worth about $185,000. 37.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 1.92.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Autoliv Company Profile (NYSE:ALV)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

