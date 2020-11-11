AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AutoNation were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in AutoNation by 86.6% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AutoNation by 974.1% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in AutoNation during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in AutoNation by 284.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AN opened at $62.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.27 and its 200-day moving average is $48.84. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.59 and a 52-week high of $69.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoNation announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

AN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of AutoNation from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

In related news, CAO Christopher Cade sold 11,036 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $687,211.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,208 shares in the company, valued at $386,572.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 53,223 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $3,307,277.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,777,475.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,003 shares of company stock valued at $6,664,617. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

