Avino Silver & Gold Mines (ASM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSE:ASM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 million. Avino Silver & Gold Mines had a negative return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 110.33%. On average, analysts expect Avino Silver & Gold Mines to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines stock opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a one year low of $0.26 and a one year high of $1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

