Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Avino Silver & Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:ASM) announced its earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSEAMERICAN ASM opened at $1.04 on Wednesday. Avino Silver & Gold Mines has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.49.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from $1.40 to $1.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Company Profile

Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for silver, gold, and copper deposits. The company owns interests in 42 mineral claims and four leased mineral claims, including Avino mine area property comprises four concessions covering 154.4 hectares, 24 exploitation concessions covering 1,284.7 hectares, and one leased exploitation concession covering 98.83 hectares; Gomez Palacio property consists of nine exploration concessions covering 2,549 hectares; Santiago Papasquiaro property comprising four exploration concessions covering 2,552.6 hectares and one exploitation concession covering 602.9 hectares; and Unification La Platosa properties, which include three leased concessions located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

