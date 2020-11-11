Axon Enterprise, Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAXN) Director Axon Enterprise, Inc. sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total value of $49,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,054,885.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:AAXN opened at $119.00 on Wednesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $128.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.99.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $166.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAXN shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAXN. Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 42.5% in the second quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 31.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

Further Reading: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.