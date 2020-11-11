B. Riley Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT)

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (NYSE:CHCT) – Stock analysts at B. Riley increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Community Healthcare Trust in a report issued on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.55 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.44. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHCT. Truist increased their price target on shares of Community Healthcare Trust from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Colliers Secur. began coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Community Healthcare Trust from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Colliers Securities began coverage on Community Healthcare Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Community Healthcare Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.10.

Shares of NYSE CHCT opened at $47.70 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.03 and its 200 day moving average is $43.56. Community Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $52.33. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.51.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.28). Community Healthcare Trust had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 22.17%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 27,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 8.1% in the third quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 109,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Community Healthcare Trust by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.48%.

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated is a real estate investment trust that focuses on owning income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services in our target sub-markets throughout the United States. The Company had investments of approximately $664.7 million in 131 real estate properties as of June 30, 2020, located in 33 states, totaling approximately 2.8 million square feet.

