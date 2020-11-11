B. Riley Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC)

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trecora Resources in a report issued on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. B. Riley also issued estimates for Trecora Resources’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Trecora Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet raised Trecora Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th.

NYSE:TREC opened at $6.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Trecora Resources has a 12 month low of $4.23 and a 12 month high of $8.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.28 million, a PE ratio of -15.49 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 471.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Trecora Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Trecora Resources by 99.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. 54.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trecora Resources

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

