B. Riley Comments on Diversified Healthcare Trust’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:DHC)

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) – Analysts at B. Riley decreased their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report issued on Monday, November 9th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.61 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.79. B. Riley also issued estimates for Diversified Healthcare Trust’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Diversified Healthcare Trust alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.20.

Shares of NASDAQ DHC opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $964.99 million, a P/E ratio of -5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.73. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.57). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 7.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 3.05%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,195,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,009,000 after acquiring an additional 3,078,801 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,619,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 1st quarter worth $51,151,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 529.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,199,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 171.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,010,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,343 shares in the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.