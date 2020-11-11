B. Riley Weighs in on Tutor Perini Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:TPC)

Tutor Perini Co. (NYSE:TPC) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Tutor Perini in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now forecasts that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.66. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tutor Perini’s FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TPC. TheStreet raised shares of Tutor Perini from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Tutor Perini from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tutor Perini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Tutor Perini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of TPC stock opened at $14.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $711.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 1.78. Tutor Perini has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $19.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.63.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. Tutor Perini had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%.

In other Tutor Perini news, CEO Ronald N. Tutor sold 40,000 shares of Tutor Perini stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.71, for a total transaction of $508,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Tutor Perini by 112.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,716 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tutor Perini by 1,052.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Tutor Perini by 348.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Tutor Perini during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $133,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation, a construction company, provides diversified general contracting, construction management, and design-build services to private customers and public agencies worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Civil, Building, and Specialty Contractors. The Civil segment engages in the public works construction, replacement, and reconstruction of infrastructure, including highways, bridges, tunnels, mass-transit systems, and water management and wastewater treatment facilities.

