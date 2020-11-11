Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Balchem from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Balchem from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Balchem currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $113.33.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $103.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.93 and a 200 day moving average of $96.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.62 and a beta of 0.57. Balchem has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $113.93.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Balchem had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 14.01%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Balchem will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Balchem in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Balchem by 104.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Balchem in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Balchem by 11.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Balchem in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

