Ballantyne Strong (BTN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.45 million for the quarter.

Get Ballantyne Strong alerts:

BTN opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. Ballantyne Strong has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $3.58.

In other news, Director Global Investors Fundamental bought 14,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.86 per share, with a total value of $27,109.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 107,620 shares of company stock valued at $179,734 over the last three months.

About Ballantyne Strong

Ballantyne Strong, Inc and its subsidiaries engage in various business activities focused on serving the entertainment, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Entertainment, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Strong Entertainment segment manufactures projection screens and customized screen support systems; and manufactures and distributes screens to theme parks, museums, and schools as well as for special events.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Ballantyne Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballantyne Strong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.