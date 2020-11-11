Banco Espírito Santo (OTCMKTS:BKESY) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Banco Espírito Santo, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKESY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Banco Espírito Santo shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 3,000 shares changing hands.
About Banco Espírito Santo (OTCMKTS:BKESY)
Banco EspÃrito Santo, SA is in the process of liquidation of its remaining assets. Previously, the company was engaged in banking operations. The company was formerly known as Banco EspÃrito Santo e Comercial de Lisboa and changed its name to Banco EspÃrito Santo, SA in 1999. Banco EspÃrito Santo, SA was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.
