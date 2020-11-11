Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €2.30 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.30 ($2.71) price target on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SAN. Morgan Stanley set a €3.40 ($4.00) price objective on Banco Santander and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €3.15 ($3.71) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €2.75 ($3.24) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €1.60 ($1.88) price target on Banco Santander and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €2.48 ($2.91).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a 12 month low of €5.27 ($6.20) and a 12 month high of €6.25 ($7.35).

About Banco Santander

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; insurance products; and debit and credit cards.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.