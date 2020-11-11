Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

Shares of Banco Santander-Chile stock opened at $17.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.86. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Banco Santander-Chile has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $25.57.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $620.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.84 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 17.13%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSAC. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 1,685.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,158 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Corporate Investment Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

