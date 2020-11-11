BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Upgraded at TheStreet

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) was upgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

BKU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Compass Point upgraded BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine lowered BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on BankUnited in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on BankUnited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Monday, September 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.44.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $29.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.11. BankUnited has a 52-week low of $13.47 and a 52-week high of $37.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. On average, analysts anticipate that BankUnited will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Leslie Lunak sold 10,440 shares of BankUnited stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $292,842.00. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in BankUnited by 183.4% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in BankUnited during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in BankUnited by 13.6% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 12,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in BankUnited by 21.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

