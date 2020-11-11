Barclays Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for The Hershey (NYSE:HSY)

Barclays reissued their hold rating on shares of The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) in a research report report published on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on HSY. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Hershey from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Hershey from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.13.

Get The Hershey alerts:

NYSE HSY opened at $152.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.08. The Hershey has a 1-year low of $109.88 and a 1-year high of $161.83.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.14. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The Hershey’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hershey will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.71%.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total transaction of $36,357.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,272,604.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total transaction of $350,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,121 shares in the company, valued at $23,168,127.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,256 shares of company stock valued at $738,682 in the last quarter. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Motco boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 298.6% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hershey during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

See Also: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.