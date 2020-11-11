Barrington Research Weighs in on Anika Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANIK)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) – Research analysts at Barrington Research reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for Anika Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 5th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.88. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Anika Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.44). Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.61%.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Anika Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

ANIK opened at $38.33 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 7.93 and a quick ratio of 6.26. Anika Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $61.39. The firm has a market cap of $544.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.55, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 312.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 102.6% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Anika Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Anika Therapeutics by 102.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides orthopedic medicines for patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutic products based on its proprietary hyaluronic acid (HA) technology.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.