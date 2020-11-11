Barrington Research Weighs in on Perdoceo Education Co.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PRDO)

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research decreased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Perdoceo Education in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 6th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris. Jr now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. Barrington Research currently has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PRDO. Zacks Investment Research cut Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet cut Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of Perdoceo Education stock opened at $11.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. Perdoceo Education has a twelve month low of $7.11 and a twelve month high of $19.85.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.40 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 24.90% and a net margin of 15.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS.

In other Perdoceo Education news, SVP David C. Czeszewski sold 20,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total transaction of $258,630.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,308,764.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Perdoceo Education during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 1,003.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 549.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

