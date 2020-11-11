Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays began coverage on shares of Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BZLYF. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Beazley from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Beazley from a reduce rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Get Beazley alerts:

OTCMKTS BZLYF opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. Beazley has a twelve month low of $3.85 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average is $4.97.

About Beazley

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

See Also: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Receive News & Ratings for Beazley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beazley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.