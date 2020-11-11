Berenberg Bank Reiterates €170.00 Price Target for Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE)

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) (ETR:SAE) received a €170.00 ($200.00) price target from analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 32.40% from the company’s current price.

SAE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a €174.00 ($204.71) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €139.00 ($163.53) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. (SAE.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €149.00 ($175.29).

SAE stock opened at €128.40 ($151.06) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €151.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of €123.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.25. Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. has a 1 year low of €35.90 ($42.24) and a 1 year high of €168.60 ($198.35). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.63, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, Italy, and Spain. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

