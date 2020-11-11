Berkeley Lights (BLI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($4.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($3.19). The firm had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.46 million. On average, analysts expect Berkeley Lights to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Berkeley Lights stock opened at $87.06 on Wednesday. Berkeley Lights has a one year low of $50.26 and a one year high of $91.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.83.

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company that focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. It offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

