B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $2.34 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts

B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities increased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for B&G Foods in a research note issued to investors on Friday, November 6th. Seaport Global Securities analyst E. Larson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.15. Seaport Global Securities currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for B&G Foods’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $495.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.17 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 15.65%. B&G Foods’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on B&G Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of B&G Foods in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.17.

BGS stock opened at $26.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.22. B&G Foods has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in B&G Foods by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,261,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,858,000 after acquiring an additional 40,408 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in B&G Foods by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,650,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,230,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in B&G Foods by 15.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,293,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,544,000 after buying an additional 170,410 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in B&G Foods by 9.7% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 603,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,769,000 after buying an additional 53,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 5.1% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 567,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,837,000 after acquiring an additional 27,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

