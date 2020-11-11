BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) Stock Price Up 8.2% After Dividend Announcement

Shares of BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) rose 8.2% on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $10.59 and last traded at $9.90. Approximately 175,894 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 84,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.15.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This is an increase from BG Staffing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%.

BGSF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of BG Staffing from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BG Staffing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10.

In related news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in BG Staffing by 7.2% in the third quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 495,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 33,323 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BG Staffing by 37.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 15,197 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BG Staffing in the third quarter worth about $153,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in BG Staffing in the third quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in BG Staffing by 24.9% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 436,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 87,021 shares during the period.

About BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF)

BG Staffing, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states.

