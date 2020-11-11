BidaskClub Downgrades Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) to Buy

BidaskClub cut shares of Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EIDX. Guggenheim lowered Eidos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Eidos Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. ValuEngine lowered Eidos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eidos Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Eidos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $73.26 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.36.

Shares of NASDAQ EIDX opened at $73.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -27.70 and a beta of -0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 11.10 and a quick ratio of 11.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $66.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.70. Eidos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $77.33.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Eidos Therapeutics will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Franco Valle sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total transaction of $797,905.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,136.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Cameron Turtle sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total value of $884,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,531 shares in the company, valued at $5,341,552.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,545 shares of company stock worth $2,214,948. 70.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 56.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 695,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,142,000 after acquiring an additional 251,429 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $4,767,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 2.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,509,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,291,000 after purchasing an additional 36,233 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $1,254,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eidos Therapeutics by 51.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. 31.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) or amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, which is in phase 3 clinical trial, is an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

