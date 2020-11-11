BidaskClub Downgrades IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IMARA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of IMARA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.00.

IMARA stock opened at $18.97 on Friday. IMARA has a one year low of $13.40 and a one year high of $62.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.99.

IMARA (NASDAQ:IMRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.11. Analysts anticipate that IMARA will post -3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of IMARA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in IMARA by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in IMARA by 13.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 64,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 7,711 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Imara, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients with rare genetic disorders of hemoglobin. It develops IMR-687, which is an oral, once-a-day therapeutic for the treatment of sickle cell disease and b-thalassemia. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

