BidaskClub Downgrades MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MCBS. ValuEngine lowered MetroCity Bankshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised MetroCity Bankshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. MetroCity Bankshares has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of MCBS stock opened at $14.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.00. The firm has a market cap of $377.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06. MetroCity Bankshares has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $19.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 34.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that MetroCity Bankshares will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 3rd. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 240,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,165,000 after buying an additional 15,370 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,322 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 273.8% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 126,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after purchasing an additional 92,342 shares in the last quarter. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MetroCity Bankshares

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that offers banking products and services in Georgia, The United States. It offers consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, money transfers, and other banking services. The company also provides construction and development, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, residential mortgage, SBA, and other consumer loans; and online banking, treasury management, wire transfer, automated clearing house, and cash management services.

