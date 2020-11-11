BidaskClub Lowers American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AMSC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Superconductor from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on American Superconductor from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded American Superconductor from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered American Superconductor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Superconductor presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.40.

NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $13.40 on Friday. American Superconductor has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The company has a market cap of $369.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.52.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 27.26% and a negative net margin of 25.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Superconductor during the third quarter worth about $369,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 7.3% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 123,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 8,386 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 35.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 196,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 51,879 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 48.4% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 14,520 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Superconductor by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 33,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.84% of the company’s stock.

About American Superconductor

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Wind and Grid. The Wind segment designs wind turbine systems and licenses these designs to third parties under the Windtec Solutions brand.

