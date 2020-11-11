BidaskClub Lowers Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AMPH. TheStreet downgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.67.

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $19.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.79. The stock has a market cap of $939.27 million, a PE ratio of 219.80 and a beta of 1.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $22.69.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 1.21%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 5,512 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total value of $112,224.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,947,474.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,512 shares of company stock valued at $132,094. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 56,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

