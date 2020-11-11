BidaskClub Lowers Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) to Buy

BidaskClub lowered shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ERIE. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Erie Indemnity in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Erie Indemnity from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get Erie Indemnity alerts:

Shares of ERIE opened at $238.05 on Friday. Erie Indemnity has a fifty-two week low of $130.20 and a fifty-two week high of $242.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.45. The company has a market cap of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.89 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 24.73%. Research analysts forecast that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,919,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 6,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 334,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 35.4% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

Erie Indemnity Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

Further Reading: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Erie Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erie Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.