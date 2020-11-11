BidaskClub Lowers MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MGPI. Zacks Investment Research raised MGP Ingredients from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut MGP Ingredients from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MGP Ingredients presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.80.

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $41.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 1.76. MGP Ingredients has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $53.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.51 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.36 and its 200 day moving average is $37.76.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $102.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. MGP Ingredients’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MGP Ingredients will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is 21.15%.

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 6,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.87, for a total value of $287,395.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,258.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,777 shares of company stock worth $1,518,897. 24.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGPI. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 174.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 460,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,380,000 after buying an additional 292,715 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the second quarter worth about $10,742,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 625.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 267,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,817,000 after buying an additional 230,635 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MGP Ingredients in the third quarter worth about $9,020,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 99.5% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 303,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,280,000 after buying an additional 151,240 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

