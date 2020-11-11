BidaskClub Lowers NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) to Sell

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NWE opened at $59.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. NorthWestern has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $80.52. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.28.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Article: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.