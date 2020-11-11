BidaskClub Lowers The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) to Buy

BidaskClub downgraded shares of The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PNTG. Stephens boosted their price target on The Pennant Group from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Pennant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.80.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

The Pennant Group stock opened at $46.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The Pennant Group has a 52 week low of $9.40 and a 52 week high of $51.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 272.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.69.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 22.16% and a net margin of 1.39%. Research analysts anticipate that The Pennant Group will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $90,104.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,867,009.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 45,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,820,152.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,807,324.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,889 shares of company stock valued at $2,384,166. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNTG. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Pennant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,488,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the second quarter worth approximately $66,091,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the third quarter worth approximately $22,371,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the second quarter worth approximately $6,447,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Pennant Group during the second quarter worth approximately $6,156,000. 80.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, counseling, and palliative services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.