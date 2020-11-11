BidaskClub Lowers Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Uniti Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on Uniti Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Uniti Group from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Uniti Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.43.

UNIT opened at $9.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.86. Uniti Group has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $11.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $9.20.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.31). Analysts predict that Uniti Group will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNIT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Uniti Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,870,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $288,634,000 after purchasing an additional 824,207 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Uniti Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,780,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,893,000 after purchasing an additional 401,027 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Uniti Group by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,390,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,704,000 after purchasing an additional 566,548 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Uniti Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,118,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,158,000 after purchasing an additional 52,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Uniti Group by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,527,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after purchasing an additional 863,311 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of June 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.5 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

