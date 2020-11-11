BidaskClub Upgrades Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

CDNS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, July 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $112.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Cadence Design Systems has a one year low of $51.39 and a one year high of $127.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $5,469,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $196,356.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 173,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,295,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 133,493 shares of company stock valued at $14,945,960. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

