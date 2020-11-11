BidaskClub Upgrades Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) to “Strong-Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Golden Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Golden Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Golden Entertainment from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Golden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.67.

NASDAQ GDEN opened at $15.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26. The company has a market cap of $445.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.62. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $21.67.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.46. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 16.69%. Research analysts forecast that Golden Entertainment will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,283,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,756,000 after acquiring an additional 21,640 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 28.1% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 496,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,861,000 after acquiring an additional 108,942 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 4.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 440,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after acquiring an additional 20,444 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 3.4% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 310,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 6.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 16,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

