(BIO.B) (NYSE:BIO.B) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $546.21

(BIO.B) (NYSE:BIO.B)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $546.21 and traded as high as $600.99. (BIO.B) shares last traded at $600.99, with a volume of 130 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $546.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $494.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.90.

About (BIO.B) (NYSE:BIO.B)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

