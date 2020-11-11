Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Bought by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIO opened at $555.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $558.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $500.95. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $309.38 and a 12-month high of $648.39. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.15. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. The firm had revenue of $647.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. Bio-Rad Laboratories’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Giovanni Magni sold 2,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.81, for a total transaction of $1,235,805.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,451,402.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Annette Tumolo sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $640.72, for a total value of $768,864.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,911.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $666.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

