Bioceres Crop Solutions (BIOX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 12th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $48.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.63 million.

Get Bioceres Crop Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ:BIOX opened at $5.89 on Wednesday. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $7.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th.

About Bioceres Crop Solutions

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. The company operates through three segments: Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition. The Seed and Integrated Products segment develops and commercializes seed technology, biotechnological events, germplasm, and seed treatments.

See Also: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioceres Crop Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.