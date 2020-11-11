Bionano Genomics (BNGO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $1.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.73 million. On average, analysts expect Bionano Genomics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Bionano Genomics alerts:

NASDAQ:BNGO opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.74 million, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56. Bionano Genomics has a 52 week low of $0.25 and a 52 week high of $1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

BNGO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bionano Genomics in a report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bionano Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Bionano Genomics in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.25 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Bionano Genomics in a report on Monday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bionano Genomics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1.30.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile

Bionano Genomics, Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. The company develops and markets the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets, and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes, which is known as cytogenetics.

Further Reading: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.