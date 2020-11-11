BioNTech Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:BNTX)

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 12,224 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 150% compared to the average daily volume of 4,889 call options.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Commerzbank AG (CBK.F) began coverage on BioNTech in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioNTech in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Get BioNTech alerts:

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $112.76 on Wednesday. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $17.07 and a 1-year high of $115.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.13 and a 200-day moving average of $67.53. The firm has a market cap of $25.51 billion and a PE ratio of -99.79.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $67.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.53 million. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 182.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BioNTech by 1,283.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,210,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,470,000 after purchasing an additional 9,472,629 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth $27,386,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth $19,688,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth $11,680,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth $9,881,000. Institutional investors own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other diseases. The company is involved in developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 for prostate cancer; BNT113 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114, which is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; and BNT115 and BNT116 to treat other cancers, including ovarian cancer.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.