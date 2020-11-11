Bitcloud One Day Volume Reaches $21.00 (BTDX)

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 11th. During the last week, Bitcloud has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar. One Bitcloud coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Bitcloud has a total market cap of $70,795.20 and approximately $21.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000030 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded down 32.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Bitcloud

Bitcloud is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 34,956,945 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.info. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

