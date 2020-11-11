Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.03-2.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.98. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.229-1.235 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.Black Knight also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.03-2.07 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on BKI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Black Knight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Knight Equity began coverage on Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a buy rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Black Knight from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Black Knight from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Compass Point raised Black Knight from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.79.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $91.64 on Wednesday. Black Knight has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $97.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.22 and its 200 day moving average is $79.27. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.69, a P/E/G ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $312.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Black Knight’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Black Knight will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Black Knight news, General Counsel Michael L. Gravelle sold 59,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total transaction of $5,011,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,200 shares of company stock worth $9,490,596. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in the United States. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

